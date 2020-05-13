Tourist Suffers Burns in Illegal Yellowstone Visit
Rich Thomaselli May 13, 2020
A tourist trying to take a photo near the famous Old Faithful geyser at Yellowstone National Park suffered burns Tuesday after falling into a thermal feature.
The unnamed woman was there illegally, as the park has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Associated Press.
A thermal feature is described as part of a thermal area that includes such elements as hot springs or geysers, surrounded by hydrothermally altered ground, hydrothermal mineral deposits, geothermal gas emissions, heated ground and/or a lack of vegetation.
The AP reported that the woman was backing up while taking photos and fell into a hot spring or hole where hot gases emerge near Old Faithful, park spokeswoman Linda Veress said in an email. The woman was nonetheless able to drive herself 50 miles to Mammoth Hot Springs, where park rangers stopped her and flew her to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
This is not the first time this problem has occurred at Yellowstone. Visitors are warned to stay on the boardwalks near Yellowstone's often boiling or acidic thermal features, which include geysers, hot springs, steam vents and mud pots.
Last year, a man not walking on the boardwalk near Old Faithful fell into a hot spring, suffering serious burns.
In June 2016, 23-year-old Colin Scott of Portland, Oregon, fell into a superheated, acidic mud pot and died. His remains could not be recovered.
