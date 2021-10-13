Travel Again’s Traveler Confidence Index Rises for Business and Leisure
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz October 13, 2021
New monthly data from September’s Traveler Confidence Index shows that after two months of waning confidence in travel due to the spread of the Delta variant worldwide, travelers are once again regaining their confidence in travel.
The Traveler Confidence Index was created by Travel Again, which aims to restore global confidence in travel and facilitate its recovery from the pandemic. The Index’s scale ranges from 1-5, 5 being the highest number of traveler confidence and signifying that individuals feel ready to travel now, with 1 being the lowest amount of confidence in travel. The Index splits data into two categories: business travel and leisure travel.
Business travelers are optimistic about the future of business travel. Two-thirds (or 67.2 percent) feel they are already traveling or will travel as often as they did by the end of next year, while one in ten believe they won’t ever travel as often as they did for business. The rest believe the recovery will take longer, extending out into 2023 or 2024.
Additionally, business travelers are already feeling more confident about traveling for business now, with 33.6 percent of business travelers reporting they feel ready to travel now, an increase of ten percent from last month.
Overall, the Traveler Confidence Index is rising since the last two months. September’s business traveler confidence jumped from 3.30 in August to 3.66, while the confidence level in leisure travel rose from 3.43 to 3.49. This number suggests that while all travelers are still concerned about traveling during the pandemic, they would still travel.
Traveler confidence in both categories reached its highest point back in May 2021.
“Business travelers innately understand the importance of business travel in driving business growth, so it comes as no surprise that many expect to resume traveling as frequently as they did before the pandemic,” said Travel Again Co-Founder Mike McCormick. “While some naysayers have predicted massive permanent drops in business travel, it is much more likely that businesses are in a bit of a competitive détente—while they may all be saving money now on travel costs, once one competitor resumes previous levels of travel, others will follow suit so as not to be left behind.”
To see more findings or to learn more about Travel Again, please click here.
