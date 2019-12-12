Travel Insurance Firm Allianz Assisting White Island Volcano Victims
Travel insurance provider Allianz Global Assistance is assisting two American travelers who were severely injured in Monday’s volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s White Island, which claimed eight lives. The badly injured couple sustained severe burns from volcanic ash and gas, said Allianz officials.
A total of 47 people were on the island when the eruption occurred. Eight people remain missing and are presumed dead. Another 21 people were rescued and are now in hospital burns units across New Zealand, according to press reports. Seven other victims have been flown to Australia for treatment with more expected to follow.
Eight members of New Zealand’s Defense Force will attempt to land at White Island on Friday from a naval vessel in an attempt to recover bodies of the remaining victims. The landing is considered a risk-filled operation as there remains a chance of eruptive activity in the next 24 hours.
Allianz has sent an Australian medical team to the clients’ hospital in New Zealand to assess their condition and assist in their care and recovery. Allianz officials are standing by to evacuate the hospitalized policyholders to the U.S. once they are cleared for travel.
Classified as an “unforeseen and unexpected” event, a volcanic eruption would trigger emergency medical care and emergency medical transportation up to the Allianz plan’s policy limits, said company officials.
“Allianz Global Assistance expresses its deepest sympathy and solidarity to those affected by the New Zealand eruption,” said Daniel Durazo, director of communications and marketing.
“Natural disasters like Monday’s eruption are unpredictable and heart-wrenching and our team is working around the clock to ensure the customers, and their families back home, are provided with the help they need,” he added.
The two travelers had purchased an Allianz policy from a travel agent, said company officials. Their policy covered categories including trip cancellation and interruption; change fees and loyalty program redeposit fees; emergency medical and dental coverage; emergency transportation; baggage loss, damage and delay; plus travel delay.
