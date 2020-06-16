Travel Organizations Team Up to Create Coalition for the Future of Tourism
Destination & Tourism Jessica Zickefoose June 16, 2020
As we continue navigating the new COVID-19 world, many destinations around the globe are discovering new ways to rebuild their tourism sector and keep visitors healthy and safe.
In an attempt to create an even healthier tourism industry than before, six organizations have teamed up to form The Future of Tourism Coalition, a group with a focus on ways to begin recovery and maintain a safe environment and stable economy of our favorite destinations worldwide. The six organizations include the Center for Responsible Travel (CREST), Destination Stewardship Center, Green Destinations, Sustainable Travel International, Tourism Cares and the Travel Foundation, all with the guidance of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).
Now more than ever, players in the travel industry need to help one another. Recent projections have indicated a major decline in international tourist numbers, falling somewhere between 60-80 percent in 2020. Moving forward, we need to, as a whole industry, make sure we’re doing our part to be as successful as possible.
To inspire global change, The Future of Tourism Coalition has outlined Guiding Principles meant to lead a change in the industry moving forward. These principles include:
1. See the whole picture
2. Use sustainability standards
3. Collaborate in destination management
4. Choose quality over quantity
5. Demand fair income distribution
6. Reduce tourism’s burden
7. Redefine economic success
8. Mitigate climate impacts
9. Close the loop on resources
10. Contain tourism’s land use
11. Diversify source markets
12. Protect sense of place
12. Operate business responsibly
As of now, 22 key industry stakeholders have committed to abide by these principles, including Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), Ecotourism Australia, G Adventures, Global Ecotourism Network, Government of the Azores, Government of Colombia, Hilton, Innovation Norway, Intrepid Travel, Jordan Tourism Board, Lindblad Expeditions, MT Sobek, Palau Bureau of Tourism, Riverwind Foundation (Jackson Hole, WY), Seychelles Ministry of Tourism, Slovenian Tourist Board, Swisscontact, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, The Travel Corporation, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, Tourism Council Bhutan and the World Wildlife Fund.
“The recent crisis in tourism has shown us just how much tourism relies and depends on local and global communities,” said Maja Pak, Director at the Slovenian Tourist Board (STB).
“We have already strengthened ties with local communities and tourism authorities from across the country. We now find that sharing our experiences and gaining best practice examples from other countries will be the key to successfully navigate the post-corona tourism universe. This is where the role of the Future of Tourism Coalition will be vital. The STB is looking forward to cooperating with the Coalition and to progress further with the reset of tourism, especially in this new reality, where sustainability and destination needs, as well as trust, will have to be placed at the center of tourism’s future,” Pak continued.
As we continue pushing through the recent pandemic, we need to focus on rebuilding the best of what the world has to offer. For those interested in showing their support and becoming part of the movement, visit futureoftourism.org.
