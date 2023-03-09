Travelers Over 60 Make Strong Return to Travel
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 09, 2023
New data from travel insurance marketplace squaremouth.com has found that travelers aged sixty and up are returning to travel in 2023, with the number of travelers in this age category rising by 125 percent from 2020.
These travelers comprise the largest age group of travelers purchasing travel insurance this year, something that hasn’t been seen since before the pandemic began.
Between December 1, 2019 and January 31, 2020, travelers over sixty made up 46.32 percent of all travelers purchasing travel insurance; during the same period in 2021, that number fell to just under 17 percent; and leading into 2022, that number rose to just under 22 percent.
According to insurance policy search data, travelers over the age of sixty are predominantly worried about contracting COVID-19 while traveling — 31 percent of these travelers are concerned about it, over and above any other age group (though it should be noted that the highest concern of any age group still remains contracting COVID-19).
Other concerns include emergency medical (17.38 percent); medical evacuation (13.96 percent); trip interruptions (13.83 percent); and cancel for any reason coverage (11.68 percent).
