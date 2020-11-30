Trinidad Launches Traveler Website
November 30, 2020
Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) has launched a traveler website featuring “must-experience” Trinidad and Tobago visitor activities. The site highlights the southern Caribbean nation’s history, culture and distinctive natural attractions, while also generating destination awareness and providing users with compelling local stories, said TTL officials.
The site also features an updated year-round calendar of events, and tour packages featuring a wide variety of local activities, and helps potential travelers “inform, influence and inspire” Trinidad travel itineraries via 360-degree virtual tours.
Also included is a COVID-19 resource center offering real-time information on traveler protocols and community public health and safety measures.
Trinidad and Tobago officials closed the country’s borders to international visitors on March 22 and have since re-opened only to returning Trinidad and Tobago nationals and permanent residents, who must apply to the Ministry of National Security to re-enter the country. Officials have not yet announced a border re-opening date.
“The Destination Trinidad website is being launched at this time to rebuild confidence among travelers and to resume travel safely, in line with the necessary health precautions when borders do reopen,” said TTL officials in a statement.
