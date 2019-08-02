Tropical Storm Erick Arrives Near Hawaii, Flossie Coming Next
August 02, 2019
Tropical Storm Erick brought heavy rain and storm surge to Hawaii Thursday night into Friday, and officials continue to monitor Flossie as it is expected to travel just north of the islands early next week.
According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the downgraded Erick passed around 175 miles south of the Big Island Thursday night with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 105 miles from the center.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center on Oahu said the storm system was moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. Erick brought four-to-eight inches of rain to parts of the islands.
While the tropical storm is expected to become a tropical depression by Sunday, flash flood and high surf warnings have been issued on the Big Island due to waves reaching 15-to-20 feet tall. Waves could reach six-to-10 feet on the islands of Kauai, Oahu and Maui.
Wind gusts are expected to reach 45 miles per hour through Friday, which could result in downed trees and power outages. Flights at Hawaii’s largest airports have not been impacted by the storm yet, but travelers are still being warned of potential delays.
As for Tropical Storm Flossie following closely behind Erick, it is expected to pass north of the islands early next week. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 140 miles from the center.
Forecasters believe Flossie will pass north of the islands as a weak tropical storm or a tropical depression Monday and Tuesday. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain, high surf and powerful gusts of wind to Hawaii when it arrives.
