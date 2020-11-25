Twelve Days of Caribbean Cuisine Highlights TASC Series
Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 25, 2020
Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will celebrate the 2020 holiday season with an online cooking series featuring Caribbean cuisine prepared by acclaimed regional chefs and representing the Caribbean’s Leeward islands group.
TASC’s “12 Days of Caribbean Cooking” festival will feature virtual Caribbean cooking presentations from popular Caribbean chefs, bakers and culinary artisans, many of whom have experienced hardships as they seek to maintain their businesses during the pandemic.
The celebrated gourmands will showcase Caribbean food, rums, desserts and diverse culinary traditions from November 29 through December 11, 2020. The creations will be offered by 10 chefs from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Guadeloupe, the British Virgin Islands, the U. S. Virgin Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis.
During each day of the festival, two chefs will prepare dishes from the destination they represent, including recipes featuring local rums and other indigenous ingredients. The Zoom demonstrations will offer simple steps enabling viewers to replicate the recipes within 30 minutes of cooking time.
Leeward Island cuisine is influenced by the significant migration of people within the region throughout the last century and reflects Arawak, African, French, Dutch, British, Danish and Asian culture and traditions.
TASC will also launch an e-book featuring each of the chefs, with their recipes and personal stories, that will provide travel advisors with a resource to promote Caribbean cuisine and related travel.
For more information on Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS