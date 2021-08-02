Last updated: 10:03 AM ET, Mon August 02 2021

Two Travelers Fined After Giving False Info To Enter Canada

Rich Thomaselli August 02, 2021

A pair of travelers from the United States was caught trying to enter Toronto, Canada, last month with false documents pertaining to proof of vaccination and pre-departure coronavirus tests, USA Today is reporting.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said the duo was found noncompliant with the requirement to stay at a government-authorized accommodation and to test upon arrival.

The damage?

They each received four fines totaling $19,720 apiece, Canadian officials said.

Travel restrictions for vaccinated Americans wanting to enter Canada are set to ease on Aug. 9. But ignoring quarantine instructions when entering the country can lead to a $5,000 fine each day of noncompliance, according to a statement Friday from the Public Health Agency.

If the $20,000 in fines sounds like a lot, know that people who submit false information on their vaccination status can face a $750,000 fine, up to six months in prison or both.

Rich Thomaselli
