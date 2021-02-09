UK Mandates $2,410 Hotel Quarantine With Prison Penalties for Rule-Breakers
As the United Kingdom (U.K.) grapples with a deadly wave of COVID-19 cases and a faster-spreading variant, the government is cracking down on inbound international travelers, including returning residents.
Starting February 15, British and Irish nationals and those with resident rights in the U.K. returning from certain countries will face rigorous new measures, including a mandated 10-day hotel quarantine costing £1,750 ($2,410), COVID-19 testing while in quarantine and dire consequences for rule-breakers.
In an effort to prevent new, potentially vaccine-resistant strains of the virus from entering the country while it’s expanding its vaccine roll-out, British authorities have compiled a “red list” of 33 high-risk nations that are subject to the new travel restrictions.
Under the new rules, foreign nationals without residence rights in the U.K. who’ve been in or through any of the red-listed countries within the past 10 days will be denied entry to the U.K. Nationals and approved residents of the U.K. may enter but must quarantine in a designated hotel for 10 days. Those entering England from a country that’s not red-listed won’t need to quarantine in a hotel but must complete a 10-day quarantine at home upon arrival.
Under existing requirements, passengers must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel in order to enter the U.K. But, now, all arrivals will also be required by law to test again on Day Two and Day Eight of their 10-day quarantine. Tests must be booked with a government-approved provider prior to reaching the U.K. If either post-arrival test comes back positive, the person must quarantine for a further 10 days after the test date.
So far, the government has secured contracts with 16 hotels near London airports and in Birmingham, with 4,600 rooms dedicated to the purpose. Inbound travelers will need to book and pay in advance for a hotel quarantine package through an online portal prior to traveling to the U.K. The £1,750 ($2,418) price tag covers accommodations, transport from airport to hotel, requisite COVID-19 testing and food and drinks.
Anyone coming from a red-listed country who breaks their hotel quarantine could be fined as much as £10,000 ($13,800). Those who fail to test during quarantine as ordered face £1,000 ($1,380) penalties, while anyone who attempts to conceal the fact that they’ve been in a red-listed country by omitting the fact on their passenger forms will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock today called the implementation of new restrictions in response to the possibility of importing dangerous new variants, “mission-critical to protect ourselves for the long term,” according to Sky News. Bloomberg reported that Hancock also declared, “We must strengthen our defenses yet further,” and said, “People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk.”
