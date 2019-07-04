Last updated: 02:57 PM ET, Thu July 04 2019

UNESCO Removes Church Of The Nativity From Endangered List

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 04, 2019

Saint Catherine Church Nativity Church Bethlehem West Bank Palestine
Saint Jerome Statue Saint Catherine Church Church of the Nativity Bethlehem West Bank Palestine (photo via bpperry iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Thanks to extensive renovations, the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem – long believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ – has been removed from UNESCO’s list of endangered sites.

The Palestinian Authority conceived the renovation in 2012 after the site was added to the endangered list. The church was said to have been built over the cave where Jesus was born, some 300 years after his birth.

The Church of the Nativity needed work on its roof, doors, exterior, broken windows and its interior floor mosaics

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee removed it from the endangered list due to “the high quality of work carried out.”

Bethlehem has long been a religious tourism experience for thousands who travel to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to see the site. Officials are hoping the renovation entices further tourism to the area.

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A family on a weekend getaway

gallery icon 10 Best Destinations for Multi-Generational Family Travel

Six Reasons To Visit Suzhou, China’s Lesser Known Cultural Hub

Amsterdam’s First Female Mayor Proposes Red-Light District Revamp

Caribbean and Central American Countries Look at Long-Term Solutions to Solve Sargassum Issue

The Unexpected Magic of Mendocino

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS