UNESCO Removes Church Of The Nativity From Endangered List
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 04, 2019
Thanks to extensive renovations, the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem – long believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ – has been removed from UNESCO’s list of endangered sites.
The Palestinian Authority conceived the renovation in 2012 after the site was added to the endangered list. The church was said to have been built over the cave where Jesus was born, some 300 years after his birth.
The Church of the Nativity needed work on its roof, doors, exterior, broken windows and its interior floor mosaics
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee removed it from the endangered list due to “the high quality of work carried out.”
Bethlehem has long been a religious tourism experience for thousands who travel to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to see the site. Officials are hoping the renovation entices further tourism to the area.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS