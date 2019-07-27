Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Sat July 27 2019

Unique Record-Breaking Attractions in Ohio

Dublin Irish Festival

Looking for some fun points-of-interest on your next trip through the Buckeye State?

Of course, there’s plenty to see and do in Ohio from theme parks, like Cedar Point in Sandusky, King’s Island in Cincinnati, visiting the Amish Country or jamming out at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

There are even some of the state’s lesser-known attractions, like an art exhibit called the ‘Field of Corn’, which is a perfect roadside attraction.

But did you know that Ohio is home to some unique, record-setting attractions?

Larger than even the celebrations in Ireland, Dublin, Ohio hosts the world’s largest 3-day Irish Festival.

The 2019 festival will be August 2-4 with attendance projected at over 100,000.

The event hosts seven stages and more than 500 performers during its three-day venture. From whiskey tastings to exhibits and delicious food there’s sure to be something for everyone at this festival. Plus the whole town is loaded with family-fun sites.

Ohio also has the world’s largest outdoor art gallery and the nation’s largest all-wooden water wheel in Lancaster, Ohio.

Rock Mill, a restored 1824 grist mill, stands nearly six stories tall - twice the height of the average mill. It's one of the last remaining mill and covered bridge combinations in the world.

The nation’s largest all-wooden water wheel, Rock Mill

The world’s biggest outdoor art gallery, The Ohio Art Corridor, is another can’t-miss stop.

Totaling 144 miles and located throughout Southeastern Ohio, the gallery features giant metal sculptures. The creators of the gallery, David and Rebekah Griesmeyer, hope to grow the exhibit to 230 miles.

So be on the lookout the next time you’re driving through because you may just spot some of these well-loved attractions.

