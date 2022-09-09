Universal Orlando Resort Offering "Buy Two Days, Get Two Free" Deal
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz September 09, 2022
Guests at Universal Orlando Resort can now enjoy double the fun with the “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” promotion, going on now for travel through March 2, 2023.
The promotion is available for residents of the United States and Canada through VAX Vacation Access.
From Universal’s Islands of Adventure to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Florida and holiday celebrations throughout Universal’s parks beginning November 12, families and friends can enjoy everything the parks have to offer with two free days to explore.
Tickets with the eligible promotion include the 2-Park, 2-Day Base tickets, the 2-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park tickets, 3-Park 4-Day Base tickets and 3-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park tickets.
Base tickets include one-day admission to one park of a guest’s choice, whereas Park-to-Park tickets include access to either Universal Studio Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for 2-Park Park-to-Park tickets or all three parks under the 3-Park Park-to-Park ticket option.
