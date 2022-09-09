Last updated: 01:03 PM ET, Fri September 09 2022

Universal Orlando Resort Offering "Buy Two Days, Get Two Free" Deal

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz September 09, 2022

Universal Orlando Parks, Universal Orlando, Universal Orlando Resorts
Universal Orlando Resort. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Guests at Universal Orlando Resort can now enjoy double the fun with the “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” promotion, going on now for travel through March 2, 2023.

The promotion is available for residents of the United States and Canada through VAX Vacation Access.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Marriott International, Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Launches Unlimited Bonus Points Global Promotion

Luxury Bahia Principe Ambar

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Offering Third Happiness Sale...

Southwest Airlines plane landing.

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Companion Pass Offer

Princess Cruises, The Love Boat Sale, new promotions,

Princess Cruises Launches 'The Love Boat Sale'

From Universal’s Islands of Adventure to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Florida and holiday celebrations throughout Universal’s parks beginning November 12, families and friends can enjoy everything the parks have to offer with two free days to explore.

Tickets with the eligible promotion include the 2-Park, 2-Day Base tickets, the 2-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park tickets, 3-Park 4-Day Base tickets and 3-Park, 2-Day Park-to-Park tickets.

Base tickets include one-day admission to one park of a guest’s choice, whereas Park-to-Park tickets include access to either Universal Studio Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for 2-Park Park-to-Park tickets or all three parks under the 3-Park Park-to-Park ticket option.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Orlando, Florida

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Kenya, marketing, campaign, advertising, giraffes, manor

Kenya Tourism Board Launches North American Marketing Campaign

Kenya Tourism

gallery icon America's Most Insta-Worthy Landmarks

World Travel and Tourism Council Forecasts Substantial Increase in International Bookings to Mexico

European Tourism Destinations Report Record Numbers as Rebound Continues

Japan Publishes New Sustainable Travel Guide

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS