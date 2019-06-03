Upcoming Events in Los Cabos
Los Cabos, conformed by San Jose del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas and Cabo Pulmo, can surprise you at any time. Today we want to focus on some of the events and activities that will take place at Land’s End in 2019.
Billfish Tournament
Marking the official start of the tournament season, the Los Cabos Billfish Tournament is the first offshore fishing tournament hosted in Cabo San Lucas each year.
Los Cabos Billfish Tournament is a three-day team event with top team honors going to the team that tallies the most billfish points. The tournament pays down to third place (first, second and third). Optional billfish, tuna, wahoo and dorado jackpots also award cash and prizes. Dates are set for October 13-17, 2019.
Bisbee’s Los Cabos Offshore
Bisbee’s Black & Blue Tournaments have been taking place in Los Cabos for over 30 years. The Bisbee’s are currently producing three tournaments—Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore in Buenavista which takes place each July, and the Los Cabos Offshore Charity Tournament and Black & Blue Marlin Tournament which take place every October in Cabo San Lucas.
Started in 1981 by Bob Bisbee, the Black & Blue Marlin Tournament has grown from six teams with a purse of $10,000 to more than 150 teams with millions of dollars on the line. In 2006 the Black & Blue had its biggest overall cash payout of $4,165,960. This was, and remains, the largest payout in sportfishing history.
IRONMAN Los Cabos
So, you want to do your first Ironman or are you excited about your next competition?
The stunning world-wide destination located at the tip of the Baja Peninsula in Baja California, Mexico will provide athletes with a 2.4-mile swim in azure blue and turquoise waters in the Sea of Cortes, followed by a 112-mile bike course and a 26.2-mile run course that travels along a 20-mile corridor between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, all while offering surprising views of rugged cliffs, impressive seascapes and mountains that are bound together by a wash of colors that are unmistakably Cabo’s.
The vibrant nightlife, culture, gastronomy and stunning beaches are a compelling invitation to extend your stay to explore this magical peninsula where the desert and the ocean bring a unique atmosphere. Ironman 70.3 is back again this year and takes place on November 3, in Los Cabos.
Sabor A Cabo
Sabor a Cabo is the most important international gastronomic festival in the country. As a result, restaurateurs from Los Cabos have made this a successful gastronomic festival every year. Over time, they have added the suppliers of the best Mexican brands of wine, Tequila and Mezcal. Entertainment is also part of the event with artists such as Miguel Bose, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mana, Lila Downs and La Ley, to name the most recent.
From the very first event, the desire to improve the community of Los Cabos through donations to different institutions has been shared by the founders. This objective is the engine of the event. The participation of the restaurants involved is a reflection of their commitment to the destination. This year it's on November 30, 2019.
Los Cabos is a world-renowned destination selected by lovers and honeymooners to experience a once in a lifetime vacation. The privileged location, top-tier hotels and resorts, impressive venues and delicious gastronomy make it the perfect location to escape with your loved one.
