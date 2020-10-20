Updated Belize Protocols Eliminate Visitor Applications
Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 20, 2020
Travelers to Belize will no longer be required to complete an application to enter the country under updated protocols announced October 20 by government officials.
Belize visitors who arrive in the country with proof of a negative PCR test or who test negative at the airport no longer need to quarantine in the country for 10 days, officials said.
Visitors will still be required to download the Belize Health App and provide requested information within 72 hours of arrival in the country, said Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officials in a statement.
Under the country’s entry process, arriving travelers will be screened and may be randomly selected for a secondary screening. Visitors will also be subject to a “double rapid test” if necessary, at the traveler’s expense.
Under the updated protocols, Belize’s “Safe Corridor” for tourists has been expanded from hotels and resorts listed on the Belize Health App to include “Gold Standard” entities including restaurants, tourism sites, gift shops and car rental and taxi operators.
Gold Standard organizations have implemented a nine-point BTB program focused on health and safety training intended to “ensure employees and travelers are confident in the organization or activity’s cleanliness and safety,” said officials. The Safe Corridor encompasses resorts and tourism companies that have achieved Gold Standard designation.
Tourists are permitted to “move around freely,” while in Belize but are “highly encouraged to remain within the Safe Corridor by visiting and using only those entities that are Gold Standard certified,” said officials, “and the certification is displayed and clearly visible.”
For more information on Belize
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS