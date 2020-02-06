US Embassy Issues Security Alert for Travelers Visiting Spain
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 06, 2020
Citing an increase in sexual assault, the United States Embassy in Madrid has issued a security alert for American travelers visiting Spain.
The U.S. State Department already has Spain rated as a ‘level 2’ on the travel advisory scale, meaning visitors should exercise increased caution.
Now comes this latest alert.
"The U.S. Embassy and Consulate General urge U.S. citizen students and visitors to take precautions against sexual assault during their stay in Spain," the alert reads, noting that the Spanish Ministry of Interior has reported a steady increase in sexual assaults in Spain over the past five years.
According to USA Today, the alert comes just over a month after Spanish authorities arrested three Afghan men on suspicion that they sexually assaulted three sisters from Ohio on New Year's Eve in Murcia, a city in southeast Spain.
Making matters worse, the embassy alert also warned that the Spanish legal system is notoriously troublesome.
"U.S. citizen victims of sexual assault in Spain can find it very difficult to navigate the local criminal justice system, which differs significantly from the U.S. system," the alert reads.
The Embassy advised travelers to:
—Drink responsibly. Do not consume drinks that have been out of your control.
—Travel with a buddy.
—Check the State Department's website for travel advisories and other safety information before traveling.
The embassy also advised travelers to make sure that if they take a tour, be sure the tour company is legitimate.
For more information on Spain
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS