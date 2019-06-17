US Relaxes Travel Restriction in Michoacan
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 17, 2019
In April of this year, the Overseas Advisory Council (OSAC) restricted travel for U.S. government employees to Michoacan. The state was one of five states where workers were prohibited from traveling because of cartel violence and roadblocks.
Now, the United States Embassy in Mexico has updated its travel restrictions and has published a shortlist of exceptions that allow limited travel for government employees within the states.
According to a report in Mexico News Daily, the following is allowed:
—Use federal toll Highway 15D to transit the state between Mexico City and Guadalajara.
—Travel to Morelia, the state capital, by air or by land using highways 43 or 48D from Highway 15D.
—Travel to the city of Lazaro Cardenas by air, with the condition that employees stay within the city center and port areas.
The U.S. State Department reminded travelers that those visiting high-risk areas should be extra vigilant and be aware of threats such as kidnapping, hostage-taking, theft and serious injury.
Under these circumstances, the government is limited in its ability to aid citizens in these dangerous situations.
Those traveling to high-risk areas are encouraged to use the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides updates to travel advisories and provides current information about the destination as well as help in the event of an emergency.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS