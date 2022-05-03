US Travel Association CEO Roger Dow Discusses Tourism, Teases Next Career Move
Roger Dow is the president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, a job he intended to do for just five years but ended up staying on for 18 years.
The U.S. Travel Association represents all segments of travel in America and its mission is to increase travel to and within the United States.
Dow has been the lead face and voice of the organization, helping advocate for and grow tourism in the United States as well as navigating through difficult times. He will step down from his position with the U.S. Travel Association this July.
Dow recently joined the TravelPulse Podcast to talk about National Travel and Tourism Week as well as the current state of tourism right now in the United States.
Additionally, Dow teased what is next for him in his career, opting not to call it a retirement but rather a “rewirement” as he has big plans that he sounds quite excited about.
“I joined US travel in 2005 I thought for five years and that was 18 years ago, and it's been one of the greatest jobs I've ever had,” Dow said.
“I'm gonna be announcing something probably middle of June of what I'm going to be doing next, but it'll be working on one of the biggest challenges the industry has and I've got some thoughts on how we can do a better job as an industry. So I’m gonna stay very close to the industry.”
You can listen to the entire interview with Dow here on the TravelPulse Podcast (the interview begins around the 14-minute mark).
