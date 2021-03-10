Last updated: 09:06 PM ET, Wed March 10 2021

US Travel Calls for PPP Fixes as Part of COVID Relief

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 10, 2021

Capitol Hill USA
American flag waving with the Capitol Hill (photo via rarrarorro / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

U.S. Travel is calling on Congress to make much-needed fixes to the Paycheck Protection Program as part of COVID relief.

In a statement, president and CEO Roger Dow asked for enhancements and an extension.

“The American Rescue Plan contains many good features, but there’s something crucial that Congress must accomplish to restore the millions of travel-dependent jobs lost to the pandemic: extend the Paycheck Protection Program deadline through at least June, and allow another draw on those funds for the hardest-hit employers.

Dow pointed out that the travel industry has been particularly hard hit.

“Leisure and hospitality currently accounts for nearly 40 percent of all U.S. unemployment, and the industry’s recovery is projected to take as long as five years without decisive federal action,” he said. “The PPP has proven to be effective, but it must be allowed to keep helping businesses whose customers are not yet able to come back in strength.

“The resources the ARP provides for travel and tourism are another good step, but we strongly urge Congress to take immediate action to extend the PPP deadline through June 30.”

Janeen Christoff
