US Travel Endorses Infrastructure Framework
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 27, 2021
Congress unveiled its framework for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, which has met the approval of the U.S. Travel Association.
“The travel industry is not just focused on recovery from the pandemic—we’re setting our sights on how we can rebuild our industry and come back more competitive and connected than before," said U.S. Travel Association executive vice president of public affairs and policy Tori Emerson Barnes. "The funding levels and investments outlined in the bipartisan framework could revolutionize the way people move and travel in the United States, ensuring safer, more efficient systems for generations to come."
Barnes highlighted that the package would have a positive impact on the travel industry.
“The framework would move our industry toward a greener future by making historic investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure," she said. "As we saw during the pandemic, the great American road trip is more popular than ever, and the most feasible way to make this national tradition more sustainable is by establishing a national network of EV charging infrastructure."
The infrastructure plan would also upgrade airports and air traffic control.
“The framework also makes much-needed investments to modernize America’s airports and air traffic control systems over the next five years—a critical component as we look to welcome back visitors from around the world.
She also pointed to funding for high-speed rail, roads and bridges that will bring more efficiency and modern equipment.
“We commend President Biden and the bipartisan group of senators for their continued work to make this framework a reality," she said. "U.S. Travel remains optimistic that the group will come to an agreement on a comprehensive infrastructure package that will set the country on the right path toward recovery and a stronger, more connected future for travel.”
