US Travel Honors Destinations and Tourism Leaders at ESTO

August 21, 2019

Austin, Texas
PHOTO: Austin, Texas (photo courtesy RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The awards honor individuals and organizations for excellence and creative achievements in destination marketing.

The U.S. Travel Association announced the recipients of the 2019 Destiny and Mercury Awards and the State Tourism Director of the Year at its 36th annual ESTO conference (the Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations), held August 17-20 in Austin, Texas.

Twenty-three U.S. Travel member organizations were honored for excellence and creative achievements in destination marketing and inspiring the continued development of imaginative promotional programs.

Destiny and Mercury Awards

The Destiny Awards recognize excellence in destination marketing on the local and regional level, while the Mercury Awards recognize this achievement on the state level. A judging panel of marketing experts from organizations including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Hylink North America, Rich Media Exchange, Ogilvy and the University of South Carolina selected honorees in these two award categories.

Travel Costa Mesa's branding and integrated marketing campaign submission was the winner of the Destiny Awards' People's Choice, and Arkansas Tourism's website submission took home the Mercury Awards' People's Choice. Voting for this category was open to U.S. Travel destination marketing members as well as all ESTO delegates. U.S. Travel created the People's Choice award to add greater delegate engagement to the ESTO awards program and allow for sharing of best practices and inspiration.

A full list of the Destiny and Mercury Award recipients is available online.

Brand USA Video Storytelling Award

New this year at ESTO was the presentation of the Brand USA Video Storytelling Award. The award is a showcase of the best in video storytelling by destinations, attractions and points of interest across the U.S. Brand USA president and CEO Christopher L. Thompson presented the awards to representatives from Destination DC and New Mexico Tourism Department in recognition of their compelling and inspiring video content.

State Tourism Director of the Year

The National Council of State Tourism Directors selected Duane Parrish of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism as 2019's State Tourism Director of the Year.

This annual award recognizes a state tourism director who has successfully raised the profile of his or her state as a travel and tourism destination. Each year's honoree is selected by a panel of their peers; prior to ESTO, state tourism directors from all U.S. states and territories vote for the individual exhibiting the most impressive achievements in state-level destination marketing.

SOURCE: U.S. Travel press release.

