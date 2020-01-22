US Travel Promotes ‘Travel Works’ for National Travel and Tourism Week
Destination & Tourism U.S. Travel Association Janeen Christoff January 22, 2020
National Travel and Tourism Week 2020 will take place this May. This year the theme “Travel Works” will showcase how travel works for America and for Americans.
Travel helps to create a strong economy; it provides job opportunities; travel develops careers; it creates lasting memories, and it provides the opportunity to deepen connections with those around us.
The 37th annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry will take place from May 3-9, 2020.
This year, the Travel Works campaign will highlight ways in which the travel industry creates opportunities in more ways that we don’t think about.
For example, travel generates tax revenue that funds essential services for communities, including firefighters and school teachers.
Working in the travel industry as a teenager can lead to a meaningful, lucrative career path or can provide someone reentering the workforce get back on their feet.
The U.S. Travel Association is inviting the industry to celebrate the ways in which travel benefits communities around the country and has created a toolkit with ideas and resources for those who would like to get involved in the campaign.
Don’t wait until May to join the conversation. Start sharing on social media using the hashtags #nttw20 and #TravelWorks and highlight the ways in which travel benefits your community.
