US Travelers Not Included In Japan's First Wave of International Tourism Reopening
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 08, 2020
Japanese officials announced a new plan to reopen to international travelers from China and 11 other countries next month, but United States citizens will not be permitted to enter.
According to Reuters.com, local media outlets are report the 11 other countries and regions also include Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia.
As part of the Japanese government’s plan, citizens are being asked to refrain from unnecessary and non-urgent visits to those 12 countries. The island nation currently bans travel to 159 countries and regions.
Earlier this month, Japan revealed a three-phase plan that will eventually see a return to tourism, but it only applied to visitors who are allowed to stay in the country for more than three months.
To enter, travelers must quarantine for two weeks and provide a negative COVID-19 test. This follows an earlier lifting of domestic travel restrictions, which were eased in May and offered a subsidy program to residents that provided deep discounts on travel within Japan.
American travelers who want to visit Japan when it opens to U.S. citizens will be happy to learn Lindblad Expeditions will offering sailings to the island nation for the first time in 2021.
The adventure cruise line revealed two new itineraries set to depart aboard the 102-guest National Geographic Orion next September, including a 16-day Coastal Japan: Imperial Dynasties and Modern Culture itinerary and a 15-day Sailing the East China Sea: Japan, Okinawa and Taiwan voyage.
