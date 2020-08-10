US Upgrades Jamaica Travel Advisory to Level 3
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 10, 2020
U.S. citizens should “reconsider” traveling to Jamaica due to health and safety measures and COVID-19 conditions on the island, according to a Level 3 travel advisory issued by the Centers for Disease Control.
The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) says the Level 3 advisory published on Friday was an upgrade from Level 4, which advises Americans ‘Not To Travel.’
Level 3 advisories were also issued for Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Curacao, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sint Maarten, St. Lucia, The British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, The Turks & Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago.
The Dominican Republic, which has the highest COVID-19 infection rate among Caribbean countries, has received a Level 4 designation along with Belize, Cuba, Haiti, Guyana and Honduras.
The U.S. State Department said that Jamaica has resumed most transportation options, (including airport operations and re-opening of borders) and business operations. But it warned against traveling to certain areas in Kingston, Montego Bay and Spanish Town due to high crime.
“Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents,” the State Dept. said. “Emergency services vary throughout the island, and response times may vary from U.S. standards.”
