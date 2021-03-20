US Virgin Islands Tourism Numbers on the Rise
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 20, 2021
The U.S. Virgin Islands are starting to see tangible evidence of a significant rise in tourism, to the point where it is outperforming other Caribbean destinations, according to the Caribbean Journal.
The US Virgin Islands welcomed 415,749 air arrivals in 2020; while that was a 35.1 percent reduction compared to 2019, it was a far smaller decline than the 65.5 percent visitor decline the wider Caribbean saw last year.
“We are incredibly thankful for the leadership of Governor Albert Bryan Jr, Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach, Commissioner of Health Justa Encarnacion and the countless Virgin Islanders – from our policymakers and the business community to grassroots organizers – for their thoughtful actions, which continue to protect precious lives as well as livelihoods,” US Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said.
Hotel occupancy in the USVI dropped by 29.1 percent but, again, significantly less than the 52.5 percent reduction for the wider region. Average daily rates improved by 43.3 percent, well beyond the 2.4 percent average increase across the Caribbean.
Airlines have also boosted occupancy by increasing the number of flights to the area.
“We must continue to press on and deliver results for our industry and for every Virgin Islander,” Boschulte said, “but not at the expense of relaxing adherence to public health and safety protocols such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.”
The USVI has also begun an aggressive vaccination push, as 20,000 people have already received the first dose. That’s 20 percent of the population.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on U.S. Virgin Islands
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS