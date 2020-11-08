USTOA Releases Results of Destination Reopenings
Rich Thomaselli November 08, 2020
The United States Tour Operators Association has released the results of its internal survey of destination managers, conducted in October, seeking input on the reopening of tourism and recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 70 Associate Members participated, a 52 percent response rate, from all over the world including Africa, Asia, Australia/Oceania, Canada, Central America, Europe, Mexico, Middle East, North America and South America.
What they are reporting is a slow process. To wit:
– One third (34 percent) of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) members responded “unsure or too early determine”
– 20 percent of DMO Associate Members are already open for US travelers
– Roughly 13 percent of respondents anticipate a July 2021 and beyond opening for U.S. tourism
– Another 10 percent predict an April 2021 opening for U.S. travelers
The remaining responses breakdown roughly as follows: six percent anticipate a fourth quarter 2020 reopening; four percent predict January 2021 (a sizeable decrease from the August DMO survey where 14 percent anticipated a January 2021 re-opening to North America); three percent anticipate a March 2021 reopening for US travelers; one percent anticipate a June 2021 reopening, and the remaining 10 percent selected “other.”
DMO Associate Members continue to report that domestic tourism will be the top priority as their destination reopens, followed by regional or neighboring countries. Short-haul travel was ranked third in priority followed fourth by long-haul tourism.
When it comes to health and safety practices, an overwhelming 97 percent of DMOs say they will use their own governments’ health and hygiene protocol. More than half (56 percent) reported that they will rely on UNWTO/WHO guidelines, while 28 percent noted that other health organizations' guidelines will be utilized.
The most surprising answer might have come in regards to travelers based in the United States. When asked what percentage of the international arrivals to your destination was generated by the U.S. Market prior to COVID-19, DMOs responded with the following:
– Two thirds (65 percent) of DMOs reported that less than 20 percent of international arrivals were generated by the U.S. market prior to the pandemic
– 12 percent stated that 20-30 percent of international arrivals came from the U.S.
– Six percent of DMOs reported that 50 percent or more of international arrivals were from the U.S. market
– Six percent of DMOs said that 30-40 percent of arrivals were U.S. travelers
– Four percent reported the number in the 40-50 percent range
– The remaining seven percent were not sure
Almost a third (30 percent) of DMO respondents have already restarted marketing campaigns in the U.S., while another 30 percent plan to restart marking in the first quarter of 2021. That represents an increase in planned marketing for Q1 2021 compared to the August DMO survey that reported 22 percent would start in the early part of next year.
