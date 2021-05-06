Video Contest Offers Chance To Win Florida Keys Vacation
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 06, 2021
The Florida Keys has announced the new “Reconnect in the Florida Keys” video contest, in which one lucky winner will receive a four-night vacation for four to the Florida Keys.
The prize is valued at over $4,300 and includes vouchers for air travel, a car rental, a two-night stay at Islamorada’s Islander Resort Bayside Townhomes and two nights at Oceans Edge Resort & Marina near Key West.
Participants are encouraged to make a video of one minute or less to explain who they want to reconnect with and why, from friends and colleagues to family members and more. They can then upload it using the links to the contest entry page found on the Florida Keys’ Facebook page and @thefloridakeys on Instagram and Twitter.
The new social media competition begins Tuesday, May 11 at 9 a.m. (EDT) and ends Tuesday, June 1 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT). Only one entry is allowed per person. Results will be announced by June 16.
