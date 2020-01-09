Virgin Galactic Reaches Construction Milestone on New Spaceship
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 09, 2020
Virgin Galactic announced Wednesday all of the major structural elements of its next passenger spaceship have been assembled, marking another construction milestone.
According to The Associated Press, the spaceship is now standing on its own landing gear at Mojave Air & Space Port in California, but Virgin Galactic employees are still working on connecting flight control and other integrated systems.
Images of the new spacecraft showed it inside the Mojave Air & Space Port next to the Virgin Space Ship Unity, which has already been to space twice during test flights in preparation for commercial operations.
Virgin Galactic’s space crafts will operate out of Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.
The Virgin Galactic fleet. These spaceships are destined to provide thousands of private astronauts with a truly transformative experience by performing regular trips to space. https://t.co/mHTbGQgpFT pic.twitter.com/GRtShWL3Bf— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) January 8, 2020
Virgin Galactic’s next passenger spaceship has reached a construction milestone — carrying its own weight for the first time @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/oklFthpVmm— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 9, 2020
“We now have two spaceships which are structurally complete, with our third making good progress,” Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides told The AP. “These spaceships are destined to provide thousands of private astronauts with a truly transformative experience by performing regular trips to space.”
The company is preparing for the start of commercial operations by moving more than 130 employees to New Mexico and beginning a program to get its first customers ready for the space experience.
Virgin Galactic expects to launch its first paid flights in 2020, but no date has been announced.
