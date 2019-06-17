Virginia is For Lovers Celebrates 50 Years
Mia Taylor June 17, 2019
For half of a century now, Virginia has been known far and wide as the destination for lovers.
The wildly successful marketing slogan based on that theme was created in 1969 by the Richmond advertising agency Martin & Woltz Inc., now known as The Martin Agency.
But true credit for the slogan's birth begins with a $100-a-week copywriter at the agency named Robin McLauglin, explained Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC).
“Robin came up with an advertising concept that read, ‘Virginia is for history lovers,’” McClenny told TravelPulse. “But for a beach-oriented ad, the headline would have read, ‘Virginia is for beach lovers’; for a mountains ad, ‘Virginia is for mountain lovers,’ and so on. Martin thought the approach might be too limiting. Woltz agreed, and the agency dropped the modifier and made it simply 'Virginia is for Lovers.' ”
VTC adopted the slogan and it went on to become one of the most recognized campaigns in the world. In fact, the success of the famous “Virginia is for Lovers” tagline even earned it a spot on the Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame in 2009.
Now, as the campaign marks its 50th anniversary, the Virginia Tourism Corporation is kicking off a long list of events and festivities designed to celebrate, while also inviting travelers to join the party.
The beloved slogan will be feted throughout the state, at Virginia’s wineries, breweries, festivals, hotels, restaurants, and small businesses, in a multitude of engaging and unique ways.
From the majestic peaks of Shenandoah National Park to the Eastern Shore and all points in between, there will be a variety of programming to mark the occasion. Highlights of the events taking place this summer include:
Richmond Cap Trail Bike Ride, June 23
Final Gravity Brewing Co. and Cap Trail Bike Shuttle will sponsor a 50 Years of Love 50-mile bike ride on the Virginia Capital Trail, with return transportation provided by the Cap Trail Bike Shuttle.
Peach Daze Fuzztival, Loudoun, August 4
August means its prime peach picking time in Loudoun and Great Country Farm’s popular Peach Daze Fuzztival will take place August 4. The Fuzztival includes a peach pancake breakfast, peach eating contest, family water games and live music.
Music lovers meanwhile may remember that 1969 was not just the year that Virginia launched its now 50-year-old tourism marketing campaign. That same year Woodstock became a legendary cultural sensation.
To commemorate both of these anniversaries, music festivals around Virginia will host themed events this summer that embrace the cultural import of both. Some of the upcoming festivals include
LOVEFEST 2019, Eastern Shore, July 6 – August 24
LOVEFEST 2019: Dance, sing and groove in Central Park to the music of the band English Channel, performing British hits from the 60s and 70s, the first of many great concerts in the park this summer, follow the series at www.hfa-festival.com. Come dressed in 60's attire and get your groove on.
The tour will include events in Loudon, Floyd, and various other locations.
The bike ride, the concerts, and the Peach Daze Fuzztival are just a few of the notable events. The Virginia Tourism Corporation has launched a webpage that provides full details regarding all of the celebrations throughout the summer.
And one last highlight to keep in mind this summer. Visitors can enjoy Virginia love by visiting more than 130 public “LOVE” artwork installations that will be on display across the state. Each piece of art was created specifically for the 50th anniversary.
