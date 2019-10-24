Visit Florida Offering Skip Winter Sweepstakes
October 24, 2019
Visit Florida is trying to entice travelers to the south this winter by launching the Skip Winter sweepstakes, which will send one lucky winner and a guest to Florida for a three-month escape.
Residents of the United States who register at SkipWinter.com through November 15 will be entered for a chance to win a three-month stay in Florida, complete with a car rental and a $1,000 Simon gift card for new Florida winter attire.
The grand prize that will be awarded to one winner includes up to twelve weeks of vacation rentals in Florida through Expedia, round-trip coach class airline tickets, a 90-day Hertz car rental and a $1,000 Simon gift card.
The winner of the Skip Winter sweepstakes will be selected on November 22.
Instead of dealing with snow and ice, Visit Florida wants to bring travelers to the state so they can enjoy some of the things that make the destination so enjoyable, including theme parks, outdoor events, specialty restaurants, beautiful beaches and average high temperatures hovering near 70 degrees.
Florida is also getting a construction project after Spirit Airlines announced last week that it plans to build a new headquarters in Dania Beach, which is scheduled to open by mid-2022.
