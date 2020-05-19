Visit Lauderdale Launches Free Online ‘Junior Ambassadors’ Program
Visit Lauderdale (a.k.a. the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau) has just released a new online learning program with the aim of aiding kids who’re homeschooling due to COVID-19 or who might enjoy a “virtual summer camp” experience.
Developed by the destination marketing organization, the ‘Visit Lauderdale Junior Ambassadors’ curriculum feels like a vacation, as elementary and middle schoolers explore many of the awesome people, places and things around Greater Fort Lauderdale, while simultaneously absorbing lessons in math, science, geography, language, history, sports, the arts and local culture. Those that complete all of the courses can register to receive their official Junior Ambassador certificate by mail.
“We saw an opportunity to turn this challenging time period into a great learning experience for kids,” says Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “We hope these lessons about our local tourism industry will inspire future family travel.”
Though kids are studying at home, the regular school year is coming to an end and, with many real-life summer camps either canceled or offered only virtually, these free classes developed by the Visit Lauderdale tourism team can connect local youngsters with the world that’s outside their door. Likewise, kids from all over the country can log on to learn about Greater Fort Lauderdale’s unique attractions, wildlife and activities, and whet their appetite for a future visit.
Courses include virtual explorations of such spots as Anne Kolb Nature Center, Butterfly World, the Everglades, Stranahan House, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and many more.
Elementary-level lessons are geared towards students in grades three through five, while the middle-school syllabus is aimed at sixth- through eighth-graders. Those who complete all of the courses and apply for their Visit Lauderdale Junior Ambassador certificate will also receive postcards depicting locations and landmarks from throughout Broward County.
“In normal times, the leisure travel sales team provides in-depth destination training about the many things to experience throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale to travel agents and tour operators,” said Tracy Vaughan, Senior Vice President Tourism Sales. “They have a wealth of local knowledge they couldn’t wait to share with kids that live right here in South Florida, as well as kids from around the world curious about what it’s like to vacation here.”
For more information, visit sunny.org/junior-ambassador/.
