Visit Lauderdale Launches LauderDeals Savings Program
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 02, 2021
Travelers visiting Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding area can enjoy extra savings with Visit Lauderdale’s new LauderDeals, which offers discounts at popular attractions and hotels, now through September 30, 2021.
The LauderDeals has three categories of discounts: Hotel Deals offer discounted room rates, third or fourth nights free, free or discounted parking, complimentary upgrades and more; Things To Do Deals offer discounts at popular attractions or two-for-one admission; and Special LauderDeals offer Florida residents, first responders and members of the military exclusive offers.
Beginning in August, the program will expand to include offers from restaurants and spas. Dine Out Lauderdale includes three-course meals at some of the area’s best restaurants for a fixed price of $35 or $45. Spa Days offers signature treatments at area resort spas and day spas, many starting at $99.
Participating hotels and attractions include the W Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, Butterfly World, Sawgrass Recreation Park and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens.
“We invite visitors to indulge in a much-deserved getaway and local residents to vacation in their own backyard, where they can relax and recharge while taking advantage of LauderDeals savings to discover spectacular offerings you can only find here,” says Stacy Ritter, CEO and President of Visit Lauderdale. “This is a great time to enjoy a hotel stay and pair it with culture-rich experiences, fun family attractions, incredible dining options and some pampering, all at a discount.”
Greater Fort Lauderdale has created a Safe + Clean program to protect its residents and travelers. Masks are required on public transportation, in some designated businesses and when social distancing is not possible.
