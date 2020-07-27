Visit Mexico Tourism Website Shut Down Due to Nonpayment
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 27, 2020
Travelers considering a trip to Mexico who tried to look up information on the country’s official tourism website found it was not working recently due to non-payment.
According to Mexico News Daily, Visit Mexico’s official website has been down since Friday with a notice in Spanish saying, “Suspension for non-payment. It is not hacking, it is non-payment.”
In an open letter, Juan Sergio Loredo Foyo of Tecnocen.com, which provides the infrastructure service of the VisitMexico.com portal to the Braintivity, said they had not received proper payments on the agreement with multiple parties and SECTUR.
“We are aware of the importance of the portals that are in our custody and we are very sorry to have had to resort to this situation of suspending that affects the image of tourism in Mexico, however we were forced to act in this way not receiving a response or even a formal invitation to sit down to negotiate,” Loredo Foyo said. “I extend to Secretary Miguel Torruco Marques my concern for the trust given to Braintivity, which has failed to live up to its commitment.”
Visit Mexico’s official website has been run by private organizations since August 2019, when the Tourism Promotion Council (CPTM) was shut down. Visit Mexico president Marcos Achar and general director Carlos Gonzalez said Saturday the website had been hacked, resulting in a formal investigation and security measures being taken to protect the site.
On Sunday night, Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism announced it has also launched an investigation into the shutdown, as the tourism website was designed to be a legacy project of the current administration and was set to make its formal debut in August.
The tourism industry in Mexico has been devastated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
