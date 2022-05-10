Visit Orlando Combines With Economic Partner
Visit Orlando, the main tourist arm promoting one of the leading destinations in the U.S., is entering into a branding partnership with the Orlando Economic Partnership to help attract tourism, conventions, and business conferences and business relocation.
The marketing will operate under the tagline “Unbelievably Real.”
“For the first time ever, our destination will have one voice, one look, one feel and one brand that we take to the market,” Cassandra Matej, the CEO of Visit Orlando, said according to clickorlando.com.
According to a video shown by Matej and Orlando Economic Partnership President CEO Tim Giuliani, “(Orlando) is the place where you can live in the moment or make memories that never fade. Where unicorns come in the form of startups, where you can be your true supercharged self, where whimsy and innovation are serious business. Here anything is possible if you can imagine it and that’s what makes Orlando unbelievably real.”
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the partnership is a perfect fit, citing data that shows that people consider living in places that they experience on vacation or at a conference.
“It’s not hard to imagine how a CEO who visits Orlando for a convention or family vacation may then want to move her company here,” Demings said. “Our audiences intersect and in order to have a more impact on a consistent basis, we’ve created a compelling message on the reasons to visit, move or start a business in the Orlando region.”
The new campaign comes on the heels of a monthly tourism tax collection for Orange County that was 23 percent higher than in March of 2019, according to Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond.
The news also comes after the kerfuffle involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cracking down and eliminating Walt Disney World’s tax-exempt status after 55 years, after the company criticized DeSantis’ law prohibiting instruction of sexual orientation or gender identity to students in grades kindergarten through third grade.
