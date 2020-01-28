VisitEngland Teams With Peppa Pig to Entice Families to Visit
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 28, 2020
To help entice families to visit the United Kingdom, tourism organization VisitEngland has announced a new digital campaign promoting family-friendly experiences using characters from the children’s animated television series Peppa Pig.
VisitEngland has created a Peppa Pig inspired online hub on its website as part of a partnership with brand owners eOne, which will feature 25 experiences for pre-schoolers and their families inspired by the TV show.
The online hub will be promoted across VisitEngland’s digital channels to drive online traffic using clips from the show and downloadable activity sheets so kids can follow in Peppa’s footsteps.
“We want to inspire young families to follow in the footsteps of their favorite character and go on fun filled year-round adventures across England,” VisitEngland Director Clare Mullin said in a statement. “From getting outdoors to jump in muddy puddles in thousand-year-old forests, to singing along to favorite songs and camping under the stars at their first music festival, there are amazing family-friendly experiences right across the country.”
Data from VisitEngland shows the family market represents about a third of the potential domestic tourism market in the United Kingdom. The tourism agency is hoping since pre-school children are free to travel during shoulder season, their families will take short trips and spread the economic benefits across more of the year.
The Peppa Pig campaign will be boosted from mid-February with paid digital advertising and is expected to generate more than 225,000 additional overnight stays.
