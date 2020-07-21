Visitors From High-Risk States Face Fine in Connecticut
If you’re thinking about visiting Connecticut, and you’re from one of 22 states with a positive test rate of 10 percent or more for the coronavirus, you might want to think again.
It could be costly.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday said he is signing an executive order that further restricts travelers to the state. Now, if you are from one of those 22 states and you fail to complete an online travel health form and quarantine for 14 days, you could face a $1,000 fine.
“We are giving a right or an option of having a $1,000 fine for people who refuse to fill out the form or don’t obey the protocols,” Lamont said. “Enforcement of that will evolve over time, but we want to send a message loud and clear that as you look at the incredible infection rates in the other parts of the country, we know that COVID came to this part of the country by airplane, and [we] don’t want it to come by airplane again.”
Lamont said officials with the Connecticut Department of Public Health would be at Bradley International Airport in Hartford to enforce the rule. It is not known how the mandates will be enforced for visitors to the state by car or train.
If the person can prove that he or she was recently tested and was negative, there is no need for the 14-day quarantine.
Currently, 22 states are listed under the travel advisory.
