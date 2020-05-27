Last updated: 02:50 PM ET, Wed May 27 2020

Want a Free Flight to Las Vegas? Here's How to Sign Up

Destination & Tourism Jessica Zickefoose May 27, 2020

Las Vegas Sign
PHOTO: Welcome to Las Vegas sign. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus bluejayphoto)

In an effort to help restore the tourism and airline industry within the U.S. after COVID-19 essentially halted all travel-related operations, Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens is offering 1,000 free flights to the city with his ‘Keep America Flying’ promotion.

Stevens, who today announced the June 4 reopening of his downtown Las Vegas properties the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, felt the need to breathe life back into Sin City and remind the rest of the country that the fun and excitement in Vegas will continue to live on.

“As we begin to reopen our doors across the city, we are proud to help reinvigorate travel to Las Vegas while supporting airlines in America impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Stevens. “We can’t wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we’ve earned the title of ‘Entertainment Capital of the World.’ And while we’d love for visitors to stop by Downtown Las Vegas, we primarily want to get people back to Las Vegas to experience the attractions and amenities that make it one of the greatest places on Earth.”

Those interested can book a seat by signing up at theD.com. All available seats will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The 1,000 free one-way flights will operate out of more than 20 major U.S. cities and airports, including Appleton, Wisc. (ATW); Austin (AUS); Atlanta (ATL); Boise, Idaho (BOI); Chicago (ORD); Cincinnati (CVG); Dallas (DFW); Denver (DIA); Detroit (DTW); Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS); Louisville (SDF); Memphis, Tenn. (MEM); Milwaukee (MKE); Minneapolis (MSP); Oklahoma City (OKC); Omaha, Neb. (OMA); Phoenix (PHX); Portland, Ore. (PDX); San Diego (SAN); San Francisco (SFO); Seattle (SEA); Sioux Falls, S.D. (FSD); South Bend, Ind. (SBN); and Tulsa, Okla. (TUL).

Once registered, guests can choose from several airline options that include Allegiant, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines.

Participants must be at least 21 years of age and are responsible for their return flight home and hotel accommodations. If cancellation or rescheduling is needed, participants will also be responsible for any fees.

