WATCH: Kazakhstan Uses ‘Borat’ Catchphrase as New Tourist Slogan
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 27, 2020
Life imitates art more than we think.
The country of Kazakhstan is taking the catchphrase from a movie and making it the slogan of a new tourism campaign.
The line – “Very nice!” – is used by actor Sacha Baron Cohen’s character, Borat, in his new flick ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’ In the flick, Cohen plays a journalist who critiques life in the United States, as well as takes potshots at his own country, much as he did in the original film ‘Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.’
The ad promotes tourism in the country and shows tourists hiking, drinking horse milk and viewing architecture as everybody utters ‘Very Nice!’
Kairat Sadvakassov, the deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism, said in a statement to the Huffington Post that adopting Borat’s catchphrase in the campaign “offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan’s vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way. Kazakhstan’s nature is very nice; its food is very nice; and its people, despite Borat’s jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest in the world. We would like everyone to come experience Kazakhstan for themselves by visiting our country in 2021 and beyond, so that they can see that Borat’s homeland is nicer than they may have heard.”
Here’s a look at the spot.
