Last updated: 07:20 PM ET, Tue August 03 2021

WATCH: New Las Vegas Attraction, FlyOver, to Debut Next Month

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2021

FlyOver Las Vegas
FlyOver Las Vegas will be the lastest attraction to hit Sin City. (Kirvin Doak)

A new immersive flight ride experience is set to take off as the latest tourist attraction in Las Vegas.

FlyOver will officially debut on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 1 and tickets are already available.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Fremont East Entertainment District in Las Vegas Analysis Shows Las Vegas Lost $34 Billion From the Pandemic Destination & Tourism

Aerial view of MGM Grand pool Las Vegas’ Summer Pool Party and Swim Season Is in... Hotel & Resort

Resorts World Las Vegas Redefining the Vegas Hospitality Landscape Hotel & Resort

Welcome to Las Vegas sign Officials Warn Against Las Vegas Travel Amid Renewed... Impacting Travel

Frontier aircraft Frontier Airlines Announces 21 New Routes From Atlanta,... Airlines & Airports

The ride was produced by Pursuit, a leading hospitality company.

The first theme of the ride is the American West, which will be shown in stunning 8K high-definition on a 52.5-foot spherical screen. Fliers will glide through some of the most picturesque locations in the United States, including landmarks in Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana, California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.

That includes the river valleys of the Grand Canyon and the volcanic peaks of Oregon’s Cascade Volcanic Arc.

The attraction uses a state-of-the-art moving platform with six degrees of motion that enables guests to feel every sweeping movement of the journey. Special effects including wind, mist and location-specific scents heighten the immersive flight ride as guests hang suspended with their feet dangling above the country’s most stunning natural wonders.

“We are thrilled to open Pursuit’s first FlyOver in the United States next month,” Lisa Adams, Vice President of FlyOver Attractions, said in a statement. “The immersive nature of this experience is something The Strip has never seen before; you’ll be able to experience many of the world’s most incredible locales without leaving Las Vegas Boulevard.”

For more information on Las Vegas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Crowd of visitors watching 'Old Faithful' geyser erupt in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

Congress Is Stepping in To Control Overtourism at US National...

New York City Mandating Vaccines for Visitors to Many Indoor Businesses

How Canada Is Preparing for Tourism Reopening

gallery icon Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: The Safest Countries to Visit Right Now

Mexico Travel: New Culinary Experiences in the Cancun, Riviera Maya Region

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS