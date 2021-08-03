WATCH: New Las Vegas Attraction, FlyOver, to Debut Next Month
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2021
A new immersive flight ride experience is set to take off as the latest tourist attraction in Las Vegas.
FlyOver will officially debut on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 1 and tickets are already available.
The ride was produced by Pursuit, a leading hospitality company.
The first theme of the ride is the American West, which will be shown in stunning 8K high-definition on a 52.5-foot spherical screen. Fliers will glide through some of the most picturesque locations in the United States, including landmarks in Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana, California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.
That includes the river valleys of the Grand Canyon and the volcanic peaks of Oregon’s Cascade Volcanic Arc.
The attraction uses a state-of-the-art moving platform with six degrees of motion that enables guests to feel every sweeping movement of the journey. Special effects including wind, mist and location-specific scents heighten the immersive flight ride as guests hang suspended with their feet dangling above the country’s most stunning natural wonders.
“We are thrilled to open Pursuit’s first FlyOver in the United States next month,” Lisa Adams, Vice President of FlyOver Attractions, said in a statement. “The immersive nature of this experience is something The Strip has never seen before; you’ll be able to experience many of the world’s most incredible locales without leaving Las Vegas Boulevard.”
