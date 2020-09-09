WATCH: Vegas Says Let Your Hair Down but Keep Your Mask Up
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli September 09, 2020
It seems kind of oxymoronic but, then again, we’re talking about Las Vegas here so nothing is out of the ordinary or inconceivable.
Like being able to party hearty while still taking proper precautions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority this week launched a new 15-second commercial with the tagline: "Keep your mask up, let your hair down."
Ostensibly, the ad is to convince people that Las Vegas, which has slowly been reopening its casino-hotels since June 4, is still a place where you can cut loose and not be yourself despite the mandatory restriction by all hotels of wearing a mask.
The ad features the new Vegas tagline “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here.”
Watch the new ad now:
