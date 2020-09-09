Last updated: 11:53 AM ET, Wed September 09 2020

WATCH: Vegas Says Let Your Hair Down but Keep Your Mask Up

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli September 09, 2020

Fireworks over the Las Vegas Strip
Fireworks over the Las Vegas Strip (Photo via Jenelle Jacks / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

It seems kind of oxymoronic but, then again, we’re talking about Las Vegas here so nothing is out of the ordinary or inconceivable.

Like being able to party hearty while still taking proper precautions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
U.S. passports on a global map.

More Needs to Be Done to Help Travel Agencies

Travel Agent
Smiley faces in the sand

Travel and Tourism Companies Begin to Rebound

Impacting Travel
amtrak, train, rail

Amtrak Adds RideReserve Tool to Ensure Social Distancing on...

Car Rental & Rail
Delta security lane.

Delta Offers New Layer of Protection at Five US Hubs

Airlines & Airports
United States Capitol in Washington, DC

US Travel Urges Senate to Pass Relief Bill Amid Staggering Losses

Impacting Travel

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority this week launched a new 15-second commercial with the tagline: "Keep your mask up, let your hair down."

Ostensibly, the ad is to convince people that Las Vegas, which has slowly been reopening its casino-hotels since June 4, is still a place where you can cut loose and not be yourself despite the mandatory restriction by all hotels of wearing a mask.

The ad features the new Vegas tagline “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here.”

Watch the new ad now:

For more information on Las Vegas

For more Destination & Tourism News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS