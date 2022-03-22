Last updated: 01:49 PM ET, Tue March 22 2022

WeTravel Sponsors Tourism Cares' Meaningful Travel Map

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 22, 2022

Tourism Cares
Meaningful Travel Map (photo courtesy Tourism Cares)

WeTravel has announced it is sponsoring Tourism Cares Meaningful Travel Map of North America.

The map is a a product development tool that emphasizes the need to connect travel professionals with social and environmental impact experiences. It showcases such activities as visiting a non-profit urban farm in Los Angeles to a multidisciplinary venture dedicated to showcasing Caribbean culture in New York City.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Cal Almaguer and Carmen Roig join Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership People

An Amtrak long-distance train travels through the lush forests and wildflower meadows of the Pacific Northwest. Amtrak Announces $100 Off USA Rail Pass Sale Car Rental & Rail

Breeze, Breeze Airways, Airbus, A220-300, plane, aircraft Breeze Airways Joins National Air Carrier Association Airlines & Airports

Travelers walking together with luggage Study Finds American Workers Ready for Business Travel... Business Travel

Long security line at the Atlanta airport Airlines Have Biggest Travel Day of Pandemic Era Airlines & Airports

“The past two years have spurred conversations on travel’s negative--and, contrastingly, its potential positive--impacts on the people and places we visit; the responsibility of sustainable travel falls into operators’ hands. The positive impacts like economic and social development need to be accentuated and, immediately, the negative impacts on people and the planet need to be halted,” said Johannes Koeppel, WeTravel’s CEO and co-founder. “To provide a tool that takes the guesswork out of sustainable travel experiences, while providing mutual benefit for all travel’s stakeholders, is revolutionary. We’re thrilled to align our mission with Tourism Cares’ mission to unite and empower the travel industry, for a greater good.”

The Meaningful Travel Map aligns with WeTravel's core values. The company is dedicated to providing a platform that simplifies the end-to-end booking and payments process and a tool such as this map, which empowers any travel business to lead exceptional trips, goes beyond its platform to include social impact partnerships that better the tourism industry. The map will also diffuse the benefits of tourism across diverse communities.

“Tourism Cares is very excited to grow our partnership with WeTravel and we embrace their mission to help businesses of all sizes gain easier access to the tourism value chain. We can’t wait to see their engaged community embrace the Meaningful Travel Map and connect with these impact organizations.” said John Sutherland, Tourism Cares’ Director of Community Impact. “There is extensive evidence that global travelers are demanding more sustainable travel options, want tourism revenue to boost the local economy and that they are yearning for authentic, unique experiences that help them connect with a destination on a deeper level. We hope that the Map can help travel companies create positive benefits for local communities while at the same time differentiating their product for guests looking for a meaningful experience.”

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Roatan, Honduras

A Guide to Entry Requirements in Central America

gallery icon 28 Underrated European Destinations Worth Exploring

Is Traveling to Eastern Europe Still Safe Amid Russian War on Ukraine?

Exclusivity Drives New Barbuda Travel Marketing Campaign

Hong Kong Lifting Flight Ban for US Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS