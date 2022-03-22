WeTravel Sponsors Tourism Cares' Meaningful Travel Map
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 22, 2022
WeTravel has announced it is sponsoring Tourism Cares Meaningful Travel Map of North America.
The map is a a product development tool that emphasizes the need to connect travel professionals with social and environmental impact experiences. It showcases such activities as visiting a non-profit urban farm in Los Angeles to a multidisciplinary venture dedicated to showcasing Caribbean culture in New York City.
“The past two years have spurred conversations on travel’s negative--and, contrastingly, its potential positive--impacts on the people and places we visit; the responsibility of sustainable travel falls into operators’ hands. The positive impacts like economic and social development need to be accentuated and, immediately, the negative impacts on people and the planet need to be halted,” said Johannes Koeppel, WeTravel’s CEO and co-founder. “To provide a tool that takes the guesswork out of sustainable travel experiences, while providing mutual benefit for all travel’s stakeholders, is revolutionary. We’re thrilled to align our mission with Tourism Cares’ mission to unite and empower the travel industry, for a greater good.”
The Meaningful Travel Map aligns with WeTravel's core values. The company is dedicated to providing a platform that simplifies the end-to-end booking and payments process and a tool such as this map, which empowers any travel business to lead exceptional trips, goes beyond its platform to include social impact partnerships that better the tourism industry. The map will also diffuse the benefits of tourism across diverse communities.
“Tourism Cares is very excited to grow our partnership with WeTravel and we embrace their mission to help businesses of all sizes gain easier access to the tourism value chain. We can’t wait to see their engaged community embrace the Meaningful Travel Map and connect with these impact organizations.” said John Sutherland, Tourism Cares’ Director of Community Impact. “There is extensive evidence that global travelers are demanding more sustainable travel options, want tourism revenue to boost the local economy and that they are yearning for authentic, unique experiences that help them connect with a destination on a deeper level. We hope that the Map can help travel companies create positive benefits for local communities while at the same time differentiating their product for guests looking for a meaningful experience.”
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS