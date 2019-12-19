What It’s Like to Spend a Weekend in Sylt, the German Hamptons
Along the windswept shores of the North Sea, you’ll find the little island of Sylt. White sandy beaches continuously stretch along the west side of this 22-mile-long island, which is more reminiscent of the Caribbean than the German mainland. However, it’s hard to predict the fickle German weather, even in the summer. Instead of relying on Caribbean sunshine, Sylt relies on an everlasting feeling of coziness.
Charming thatched-roof houses with brick foundations and painted doors define the island architecture and hide behind rolling dunes. True to its heritage, Sylt has forbid the building of modern architecture on parts of the island. It is this attachment to nature and heritage that has created an everlasting feeling of peacefulness rarely felt at popular getaways.
You don’t get the nickname “Hamptons of Germany” for nothing. It has become quite a hot spot for German celebrities, sports stars and the elite. Even though most of the homes are vacation getaways, Sylt has some of the most expensive real estate in all of Europe. Even though the architecture is unassuming and the materials simple, those cute little homes are highly valuable. Designer stores line the main streets of the island village of Kampen, where you can find nearly every luxury brand.
The cuisine is based on the local resources, where seafood is king. You can find fresh cod, oysters and mussels in Michelin-starred restaurants, quaint pubs and grocery chains. Germany’s only oyster farm is on the island and is famous for its Sylter Royal oyster. Local sea-salt is used to spice the dishes and there are even a couple small vineyards on the island.
Recently, the island has gained a reputation as quite a hotspot for water sports. Due to constant wind, Sylt offers some of the world’s best kiteboarding conditions and it isn’t strange to find world-class athletes training along its shores. The best time to catch a competition is either in early fall or spring when the weather is nice and the wind stable.
However, although Sylt is famous for its wealthy real estate, celebrity inhabitants, luxurious shopping and growing water sports scene, it’s the rugged natural beauty that makes visitors keep coming back. Local protections ensure that much of the island’s nature remains pristine and is only worn by the eroding forces of the wind and sea. The island is disappearing and needs to import tons of sand to ensure beachside space year after year.
The island can be accessed by train, plane or boat. Sylt is directly linked to Germany by a causeway, but you can’t drive a car onto the island from mainland Germany. Instead, visitors drive onto a car-train and enjoy cruising atop marshy fields set against seaside hills with old windmills. You can fly directly into Sylt airport, or travel from the nearby city of Hamburg.
Regardless of the duration of your stay, the little island of Sylt is sure to capture your heart. After returning from the island, I noticed some leftover sand in my shoes and at once my imagination found the scenic shores of “the German Hamptons.”
