#WhatCoolLooksLike Promotion Features Antigua and Barbuda Savings
Destination & Tourism Brian Major July 10, 2019
Under the #WhatCoolLooksLike summer promotion, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is partnering with operators and suppliers to offer travelers savings on some of the destination’s leading accommodations, excursions, restaurants and attractions.
The savings are available through October 31 and include dining opportunities at two restaurants.
Catherine’s Café on Pigeon Point beach is offering guests a three-course dinner and a glass of wine for $38. The restaurant offers classical French cuisine with province style influences and local ingredients. Meanwhile, diners at Sheer Rocks in Ffryes Bay pay only $48 for a jug of sangria and four tapas dishes under the promotion.
Other special offers are available for adventure-themed activities in Antigua & Barbuda. A “summer cool special” from Antigua Rainforest Zip Line Tour offers the full course or the “12+1” course for just $37 for adults and $18.50 for children.
Local operator Rendezvous Antigua is offering discounts on several tours, including scenic horseback rides across Antigua beaches. The itineraries feature views of the Caribbean Sea and a journey to the historic 18th-century Fort James. The discounted tours are $48.10 for adults and $37 for children. For more information, call Rendezvous Antigua at (268) 480-1007 or (268) 480-1008.
Another operator, Adventurous Hikes, is offering vacationers 15 percent off any three guided hikes, including the Pillars of Hercules, Antigua’s highest point; Mount Obama and the Hawksbill beach. With the discount, the hikes are priced at $65 for any of the three trails.
In addition, Barbuda Rentals is offering island vehicle rentals at “summer cool” daily rates of $60 per day.
