What's New in California for Spring 2020
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman February 26, 2020
No matter the type of traveler you are, whether you're in search of a wellness retreat, family fun, or just looking for new events taking place in the Golden State, California has new and exciting options to consider for your next getaway.
Visit Laguna Beach Launches First Destination-Wide Wellness Trail
Laguna Beach has recently curated their very own “Pathway to Zen,” showcasing some of the best holistic wellness offerings the area has to offer. This trail is the ultimate experience for travelers wanting to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul. There are twelve stops along the route where visitors can experience things like laughter yoga, have a Chakra massage, fuel up on natural foods, try out organic beauty products and more. Not to mention you’ll be surrounded by the beauty of Laguna Beach during your journey to ultimate inner peace.
LEGOLAND® California Resort Announces Largest Addition in Park’s History
If you’re looking for a more lively way to expel you and your children's energy, LEGOLAND is opening a brand new addition to their beloved park—The LEGO Movie World. Based on the well renowned LEGO movies, this new addition will incorporate fan favorites from Bricksburg. The highly anticipated ‘Masters of Flight” ride will even put guests on Emmet’s triple-decker flying couch for their own LEGO adventure. Guests will also have the chance to meet their favorite characters.
The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens Hits 100 Years
Last September marked the start of centennial celebrations at The Huntington Library, Museum and Gardens. With even more exhibits and public programs to celebrate their anniversary, visitors will get the chance to celebrate with them until September 2020. For those that can’t make it to the impressive gardens, be on the lookout for their float at the 2021 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.
The New Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat is Now Open
Relax in the ultimate serenity retreat in Woodside, California at the new Canyon Ranch—the first of the famed brand’s properties to be located in California. For forty years Canyon Ranch has built a reputation on luxury and wellness, enveloping guests into the definition of relaxation. From their custom mattresses topped with luxury linens and therapy sound machines to expert-led classes in yoga and meditation to outdoor activities and local excursions, Canyon Ranch allows you to choose the best way to relax and reconnect.
Sonoma County’s Artisan Beers and Ciders Scene Expands
California—and more specifically, Sonoma—may be widely known for their vineyards and world-class wines, but there are new beverages edging their way into the area. Not as widely well-known, there are now two dozen craft breweries in the area, eight cider makers and fifteen distilleries. And there are now three new venues for you to wet your whistle—Parliament Brewing Company offers small-batch craft brews made on-site, Seismic Brewing Company hosts a 4,000 square foot taproom and Golden State Cider serves locally made dry ciders.
