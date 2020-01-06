What's New in California in 2020
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman January 06, 2020
While California is celebrating its 170th birthday this year, visitors to the Golden State will also have plenty to celebrate with major new openings and milestone anniversaries happening across the state.
“California’s dream big spirit inspires continual growth, so there is always something new to explore in the Golden State," Visit California President and CEO Caroline Beteta said in a statement. "In 2020, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy an abundance of new theme park attractions and hotels, while taking part in celebrating California’s rich history.”
Disney California Adventure Park is planning on unveiling Phase One of its Avengers Campus.
Guests will get to immerse themselves into the Marvel Universe while meeting their favorite characters, riding an all-new Spider-Man ride and eat at Pym Particles – a test kitchen featuring large and small-scale food offerings.
LEGOLAND California is also preparing on opening its newest expansion – a whole new land based on The LEGO Movie. Kids and adults alike with get to experience the new land and showpiece ride – Emmets Flying Adventure.
Other new rides and attractions planning on making their inaugural launch at California theme parks this year are:
– “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” at Universal Studios Hollywood,
– The “Emperor” Dive Coaster at SeaWorld San Diego, aiming to be the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California,
– A 4-D interactive ride at Knott’s Berry Farm, and
– A Redwood Canopy Walk at the Sequoia Park Zoo.
Sports fans will rejoice at the opening of the all-new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Set to be the home of the Los Angeles Ram and Chargers, this football stadium will also host at least one major league sporting event across a multitude of sports – NHL, NBA, MLB, CFP, and more – all leading up to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.
If you’re planning on traveling to California this year, be sure to check out if the area you’re staying in is hosting any milestone anniversary events.
The City of Monterey is celebrating its 250th birthday with year-long festivities, Golden Gate Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary, this year marks Knott’s Berry Farm’s centennial birthday, and Gilroy Gardens is celebrating its 20th season.
Plus, San Francisco is celebrating Pier 39 being the home for its resident sea lions for the past 30 years. New statues will commemorate the sea lions and be placed throughout the city.
No matter the time of year, travelers have ample things to do when they visit California.
