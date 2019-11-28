What’s New in Ireland?
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman November 28, 2019
Ireland has been a popular tourist destination over the past couple of years, especially among those who want to see all the filming locations of ‘Game of Thrones’. But even those who are not part of the fandom will enjoy Ireland’s exploding culinary scene, getting the chance to stay in a castle, checking out Dublin’s newest museum and having the ease to take in all the sights by rail.
A Culinary Revitalization
Ireland is no longer home to the plain meat and potatoes meals—instead, they’re currently undergoing a foodie renaissance that’s still predominantly under the radar. With fresh flavors, locally made cheese and an upswing in craft breweries, Ireland is slowly becoming a culinary point of interest for many travelers. Don’t worry though—you’ll still be able to find plenty of delicious, hearty and heart-warming pub food.
Wild Atlantic Way
Western Ireland is popular among tourists, from visiting Galway and the Cliffs of Moher to driving along the Ring of Kerry and boating out to see Skellig Michael. But if you’re looking for something new and a little less touristy, check out Caher Island, which plays host to an ancient monastery. And be sure to book a stay in a legendary castle such as Dromoland Castle and Ashford Castle.
Cork
In the Southeastern portion of Ireland lies Cork, which is still considered to be along the Wild Atlantic Way. Cork is leading the way on the food scene, with three Michelin-starred restaurants calling the city home. For those wanting to eat their way through the city, it’s best to start at The River Lee Hotel and then take a guided tour of the English Market. Needing to kick back with a cold one? Check out the ‘nano-brewery’ at Elbow Lane Brew & Smoke House and learn about its 1219 monastery foundation.
Dublin
There’s always something going on or something to see in the nation’s capital of Dublin. With a booming tech industry, the area is slowly being referred to as the Silicon Valley of Europe. Check out the recently opened Museum of Irish Literature.
Journey by Rail
Nervous about driving on the other side of the road? Just book a train journey across the country. The Belmond Grand Hibernian is the country’s first and only luxury sleeper rail. Passengers can book two-, four- and even six-night trips where they’ll be treated to exquisite dining, local whiskey tastings and an observation car.
For more information on Ireland
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS