What’s New in Los Angeles This Summer
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman July 12, 2019
With new hotels, restaurants and special event popping up all over Los Angeles, it can sometimes be hard to keep track of everything.
To make things easier, here’s a rundown on some of the highlights appearing throughout the city over the next couple of months.
Where to Stay
Looking for somewhere new to stay on your next trip to LA? You’re in luck – eleven new hotels are queued to open over the next two years. Starting with the Soho Warehouse in the Arts District of Downtown in August 2019 with a rooftop pool and plenty of spaces for entertaining.
The following month the boutique-style Silver Lake Pool and Inn is opening in the Silver Lake District along with the hotel’s restaurant, Marco Polo, where guests can enjoy coastal Italian cuisine. The Hoxton, LA is set to open in the Fashion District of Downtown also in September. This hotel will feature three restaurants – including one on the roof – as well as bars and a rooftop pool. Be on the lookout for more hotels opening in the area like the W Los Angeles Downtown set to arrive on the Downtown scene sometime next year.
What to Do
There’s always something going on in this city of glitz and glam. Check out the PetPOP in the Arts District of Downtown from now until August 11th. This pop-up includes art, an amusement park and an area where guests will get to see through a dog or cat’s perspective. Animal adoptions will be available and a portion of all tickets purchased will go to help animal rescues.
Warner Bros. Studio Tour has now opened the sets for the Big Bang Theory and Universal Studios Hollywood is set to open their newest ride “Jurassic World – The Ride” this month. Feeling a little overwhelmed on how to plan your next trip? Discover L.A. Exclusives is a tourism company that helps make the most of your trip and giving a unique perspective to the city. They even include Michelin-inspired culinary offers in some of their tours.
Special Events
Outfest Los Angeles will be taking place citywide July 18 – 28th. This distinguished LGBTQ film festival includes more than 150 feature and short films at iconic sites like The Orpheum and Ford Theatres. The DTLA Proud Festival will be taking place at Pershing Square in Downtown August 23-25th. With music, vendors, interactive exhibits and even a pop-up water park the fourth year of this event promises to be more fun than ever.
Miss the classic drive-in movies? Now through September 25, The Grove has joined Petersen Automotive Museum and O’Gara Coach to bring back the classic – only in style. Guests will have park-and-dine ordering options while enjoying favorites like The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future and Ironman. Foodies will rejoice as 2019 Summer dineL.A. Restaurant Week returns Jul 12 – 26. Always wanted to try that special restaurant that was just out of your price range? The event showcases menus from over 400 restaurants around the city at a great value for lunch or dinner. And don’t forget to catch a Dodgers baseball game now through September 22nd.
Where to Eat
LA travelers rejoice as the Michelin guide returns to the city after a 10-year hiatus. And with the state being home to 90 Michelin-starred eateries, there’s sure to be something for everyone at one of these exquisite restaurants. Also, be on the lookout for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema which is opening in the Financial District of Downtown later this month.
In East Hollywood, Chef Jessica Koslow is planning on opening a takeaway version of the restaurant Sqirl later this year. The new establishment will be called Sqirl Away and feature all the menu favorites the original has to offer. Have you been trying to get one of Chef’s Daniel Son’s famous Japanese sandwiches on Sundays from Smorgasburg LA? Well, you’re in luck because the chef is opening his own brick and mortar restaurant, Katsu Sando, later this year in Chinatown.
LAX
Flying in or out of the famed – or infamous – airport? Be sure to catch the two new murals now on display – “Intentions” by Tofer Chin is on display in Terminal 7 and “Songs of Freedom: Renee Fox +WriteGirl” is along the corridor connecting Terminals 7 and 8.
In a hurry but still need to grab a bite to eat? Select locations are now offering a pre-order option through customer mobile phones or through LAX’s website. LAX is still undergoing their Modernization Program, so if you’re feeling a little more stressed than normal from the confusion be sure to stop by the PUP program where visitors can relax by petting therapy dogs. Dogs and handlers are located at each terminal.
