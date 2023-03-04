What’s New in Los Cabos in 2023?
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 04, 2023
People love the Los Cabos region for its proximity, scenery, food, and well, we could on and on.
Whether a repeat visitor or traveling to the popular destination for the first time, there’s a plethora of new Cabo experiences everyone will want to check out.
Here’s what’s new in Los Cabos for 2023 and beyond.
Casa Velas will open this year. The luxury property will have 75 – 80 suites and will be located near Mar del Cabo and Grand Velas Los Cabos. Both are flagship properties for Velas Resorts on the Baja California peninsula. The new hotel, Casa Velas Los Cabos, will be the seventh hotel for Velas Resorts, a celebrated collection of luxury properties that offer high-quality gastronomy and five-diamond service with an all-inclusive formula.
Another good place to stay? The St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira, which is scheduled to open this year. Designed for connoisseurs who seek the rarest gems, this boutique collection of extraordinary homes is set impeccably on a secluded white-sand beach that sparkles within the award-winning Quivira Los Cabos at the Southern tip of the Baja Peninsula.
On the high end is the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol, which is the second property in Los Cabos and is scheduled to open in late 2023. Tucked gracefully into the Cove Club on one of the region’s most picturesque swimmable beaches, Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol Resort and Residences is an elegant 96-room resort with 46 branded residences clustered in a charming beach village. Amenities will include a private beach club, kid’s club, and luxurious spa and wellness facilities, as well as vibrant dining and shopping options.
New restaurant options include the La Taberna. A bold selection of Italian dishes with some of the best wines in the world and this will be your favorite dining spot in Cabo.
Also, there’s the red meat loners’ Latitud 23.5 Steak House. The Villa La Valenc Latitud 23.5 Steak House is described as combining ‘the tantalizing flavors from using fresh local ingredients with high-quality cuts to make any meat lovers’ dream come true.’
That’s just a couple of the many choices. Activities include the Reino, a biking center where visitors can go to different locations and give classes with their instructors; the Sampa Explore, an offroad rental company in Baja California Sur that comes fully equipped for any adventure; the
Baja Van, a new van rental company in Baja California Sur lets you explore freely, and rest comfortably; and Cabo Electric promises to deliver a unique experience in Los Cabos while causing no unnecessary harm to the planet.
For more information on Los Cabos, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS