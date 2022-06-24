What’s New In Tennessee This Summer
Tennessee is offering plenty of festivals, new hotels and attractions to ensure there’s plenty for residents and travelers to enjoy this summer.
While this list is by no means extensive, it does offer a sneak peek into the summer's best new attractions, hotel openings and more to discover in the state.
New Hotels
In Memphis, the Caption by Hyatt Beale Street will open this summer as the first Caption by Hyatt-branded hotel. The hotel offers over 100 rooms and features repurposed and recycled materials, a community-centered focus and a new restaurant, cafe, bar and workspace called Talk Shop.
Nashville’s Hotel Fraye, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, will open in Midtown this August. The 200-room property boasts restaurants, a rooftop bar and lounge, a pool and a wellness center, all in a modern yet classic design that includes warm wood tones and leather accents.
SkyLand Ranch will open later this summer as a fun way to explore the scenic beauty of the Smoky Mountains. Located in Sevierville, the ranch includes a scenic chairlift, suspension bridge, canopy walks and lodging.
New Attractions
Discovery Park of America in Union City is offering a unique new exhibit called Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure that recalls the glories of the Victorian Era through eight exhibits inspired by different Victorian visionaries. The exhibit runs through January 9, 2023.
The Hunter Museum in Chattanooga is bringing myths, legends and fairy tales to life with its new exhibit, Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration. The exhibit is available to enjoy now through September 5, 2022.
In Nashville, the new Colorscapes exhibit at the Cheekwood Estate and Botanical Gardens is meant to foster deeper connections with the natural world through immersive art by renowned artists. The exhibit runs now through September 4, 2022.
Summer Festivals & Events
Tennessee is also full of incredible summer events and annual festivals, all across the state.
In Nashville, travelers can enjoy the Cheekwood Estate and Botanical Gardens’ newest festival, Songwriters Under the Stars Series, which includes live music in a picnic-style setting, complete with food trucks and adult beverages. Additionally, the city will host its Pride Festival on June 25-26.
The city will also host the large annual event for Independence Day: Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, featuring the state’s largest fireworks festival, a performance by the Nashville Symphony and other well-known bands and performers, such as Old Dominion.
In Knoxville, travelers can enjoy August’s Smoky Mountain Quilt Show, which showcases unique quilts, offers a boutique for quilters and attendees and more. The city will also offer the Knox Asian Festival on August 28 at World’s Fair Park, which includes a film festival, family-friendly activities and of course, delicious food.
There is so much more to see and experience in Tennessee this summer! To view the full calendar of events, please click here.
