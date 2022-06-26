What’s New in the US Virgin Islands
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 26, 2022
With COVID restrictions eliminated earlier this month, and with U.S. citizens able to travel freely without passports to the U.S. territories of St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands has big plans for the expected influx of tourists.
“Travelers from around the world can return to our beautiful and intriguing islands without any additional paperwork or requirements. We’ve been aggressively pushing our marketing strategy to focus on the overnight traveler,” USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte said. “Additionally, we’ve seen a growing trend of extended stays since the pandemic, and with summer travel in season our international travelers can expect a collection of short-term to extended-stay accommodations across all three islands of St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas.”
To that end, USVI tourism recently unveiled a series of new experiences taking place in the Caribbean nation.
Among the key news to share:
Two new properties will be arriving in St. Thomas this fall following a $350 Million dollar renovation – the Westin Beach Resort and Spa at Frenchman’s Reef and The Seaborn at Frenchman’s Reef, an Autograph Collection.
Carnival will again be held in the U.S. Virgin Islands with the 68th Celebration of St. John Carnival taking place through July 4. That will be followed by 70th Annual St. Croix Carnival, known as the Crucian Christmas Festival this December.
In November, the islands will host the USVI Charter Yacht Show.
And, of course, there’s the food.
“We have been increasing our culinary output,” Boschulte said. “We recognize foodie travel is big. What I like to tell people is, in the same day you can experience a five-star dinner and one of the best dive bar experiences you can have. It’s up to you. It’s your choice.”
But the U.S. Virgin Islands is also eager to spread awareness of the destination as more than just a stop on Caribbean cruises. Boschulte would like to see more overnight ship stays.
“We still encourage cruises but the cruise business has moved on from destination (centric). Everything you want is on board. The same stores that people used to run to buy the watches and the alcohol, you can buy on the ship,” he said. “The cruise lines have also figured out they can own their own islands. Now, St. Thomas for instance will always be a destination for cruises. What we have to figure out is how to get the ships to stop at St. Thomas and stop early in their itinerary in St. Thomas and stay longer.”
Officials are hoping the USVI has a full return to what cruising was like in the pre-pandemic days by 2024.
